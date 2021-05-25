#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 25 May 2021
Advertisement

Moderna trial shows Covid vaccine 'highly effective' in adolescents

The Moderna study enrolled 3,732 adolescents aged 12 to 17.

By AFP Tuesday 25 May 2021, 2:32 PM
6 minutes ago 519 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5447630
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

US BIOTECH FIRM Moderna said that trials had shown its Covid-19 vaccine is “highly effective” in adolescents aged 12-17 and the company would seek regulators’ approval in June.

“We are encouraged that mRNA-1273 was highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in adolescents,” CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement.

“We will submit these results to the US FDA and regulators globally in early June and request authorisation.”

If greenlit, as expected, it would be the second Covid vaccine authorized for use in US adolescents after Pfizer’s, which began rolling out this month for 12-to-15-year-olds.

The Moderna study enrolled 3,732 adolescents aged 12 to 17 and randomized, with two-thirds receiving the two doses of the vaccine and the rest receiving a placebo.

After two doses, no cases of symptomatic Covid-19 were observed in the vaccine group compared to four cases in the placebo group, meaning the shots were 100% effective.

Adolescents are less likely than adults to contract the illness.

Therefore the study also examined efficacy according to a more stringent definition of Covid, which requires just one symptom in addition to a positive test.

Related Reads

25.05.21 Guidelines to set out 105-minute time-limit for return of indoor dining
24.05.21 Trial live events could take place 'in June' but Taoiseach downplays indoor dining in early July

Under this definition, the vaccine was 93 percent effective after the first dose.

The vaccine, called mRNA-1273, was generally well tolerated, consistent with what has been observed in adults, with no significant safety concerns.

The majority of side effects were mild or moderate and included injection site pain, headache, fatigue, muscle ache and chills.

Although adolescents are much less susceptible to severe Covid than adults, experts believe they are important to reach in order to help achieve population immunity against the disease.

The US has reached almost 50% of its population of 332 million with at least one dose, but its vaccination campaign is slowing in the face of hesitancy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

President Joe Biden has set a target of having 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by 4 July. The current figure is almost 62%.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie