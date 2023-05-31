Varadkar to attend European summit to show 'solidarity' for Moldova against Russia

THE TAOISEACH IS due in Moldova today as the country holds a major European summit designed to show solidarity against Russia.

Leo Varadkar will join up to 46 leaders from across the continent in Chișinău, the capital of Moldova, for the second meeting of the European Political Community (EPC).

The EPC is an informal forum which first met in Prague last October, and while it has no formal agenda, its purpose is to provide a platform to share views on issues such as such as the war in Ukraine and its wider implications, as well as concerns in fields such as energy.

As one of Europe’s poorest nations — nestled between Romania and war-ravaged Ukraine — the country of 2.6 million people has been struggling with an evolving diaspora, which estimates say accounts for a third of its eligible voters.

But Russia’s war next door and Moldova’s pro-European President Maia Sandu have moved the ex-Soviety nation closer to the EU, with some foreign policy experts believing that today’s high-level meeting amounts to Moldova’s “European moment”.

PA Moldova president Maia Sandu, left, asked Dorin Recean, right, to form a government in February. PA

“They are determined to make a success of this summit” to prove that they have taken a step forward towards the “road to European integration”, French researcher Florent Parmentier said.

In February, Sandu asked her defence and security adviser, pro-Western economist Dorin Recean, to take up the office of prime minister, following “crises caused by Russian aggression in Ukraine”, leading to the resignation of Recean’s predecessor.

Varadkar said the summit is a chance to express “solidarity” with the Moldovan government which he said has been able to “embrace democracy human rights and freedomin the face of Russian pressure”.

“I met with the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu earlier this year, and this week in Chișinău I will join other leaders in expressing continued solidarity with her and her Government,” Varadkar said ahead of the visit.

Roundtable discussion

The Fine Gael leader will join a roundtable discussion on energy, high prices and concerns about security of supply, which a government spokesperson said will see the Taoiseach “emphasise the need to move to green and renewable sources to achieve greater security, price stability and reduced emissions”.

Ireland’s potential for wind energy as a way of achieving energy independence will also be discussed, the spokesperson said.

“We will also discuss some of the most important issues facing us all, like energy security and the green transition, cyber-security, and protecting critical infrastructure against aggressive attacks.” Additional reporting by AFP