Mona McSharry breaks own Irish record to claim 50m breaststroke gold medal

MONA MCSHARRY HAS broken her own Irish record to claim the gold medal in the 50m breaststroke at the Irish Open Swimming Championships.
McSharry clocked a time of 30.29, breaking her previous record of 30.56 which she set at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville in January. As with her 100m breaststroke time, McSharry is now ranked second in the world this year in the 50m breaststroke. It was also the 22-year-old’ss second championship record, after her previous time of 31.34 in 2017.
Grace Davison, Jack Cassin and Nathan Wiffen also broke their own Irish records at the Sport Ireland National Aquatic Centre.
Cassin, who broke the 400m Individual Medley Senior and Junior Irish Record on Sunday, set a new junior standard in the 100m Butterfly today.
Davison added the Irish 100m Freestyle Junior Record to the 50m Freestyle Record that she had set on Saturday. The National Centre Ulster swimmer touched fourth in the final in 56.93, breaking Sycerika McMahon’s 2009 record of 57.06. Davison’s 100m Freestyle record had come just 20 minutes after she had won the 400m Individual Medley Final, the 16-year-old touching in 5:08.39 for gold and the National Title.
Wiffen set a new championship record as he cruised to victory in the Men’s 800m Freestyle Final. Wiffen won the gold medal in 8:03.79 ahead of Liam Custer (8:21.92) of Sundays Well and Jack Fleming (8:25.03) of Lisburn.
Irish Open Swimming Championships – Day 3
