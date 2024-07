MONA McSHARRY IS through to the final after an impressive showing in the 100m breaststroke at the Paris Olympics this evening.

The 23-year-old’s time of 1:05.51 is a new Irish record and her position of second overall has secured a centre lane for the final.

The Sligo swimmer finished second, behind South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker (1.05.00) and ahead of USA’s Lilly King in third (1.05.64).

McSharry had a slow start and appeared well down the pecking order but finished strongly to ensure her place in tomorrow night’s final, which is due to start at around 8.25pm.

Earlier in this morning’s heats, she also finished second behind favourite Qianting Tang from China, in a time of 1:05.74, which put her through to the semi-final in third place overall.

Tang finished in 1:05.63, with a strong McSharry gaining in the closing stages.

