A 62-YEAR-OLD MAN has died following a road traffic collision in Armagh yesterday.

He has been named as Paddy McDonald from the Castleblayney area.

The collision occurred between a car and a cyclist in the Monaghan Road in the Middletown area in the afternoon.

Police received a report at around 2:20pm of the serious collision and attended the scene alongside emergency services.

The deceased, who was the cyclist involved in the incident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for a period of time as officers conducted enquiries, but has since re-opened.

Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision, and are appealing for any witnesses of people who may have footage of the collision to come forward.