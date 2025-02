THREE PEOPLE HAVE died on Irish roads since Thursday morning, as gardaí continue their extensive roads policing operation over the bank holiday.

The deaths bring the total number of road fatalities this year to 14.

Gardaí detected more than 1,000 drivers exceeding the speed limit over the weekend.

Among these was a driver going 83km/h in a 50km/h zone in Tullaghaun, Kilkerrin, Co Galway.

In Castlewarden, South Kill, Co Kildare, a driver was found to be going at 125km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N7.

One driver was detected going 89km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Katharine Tynan Road, Dublin 24, while another was detected going 100km/h in an 80km/h zone on the N4, Doddsborough in Lucan.

Gardaí said in a statement that the figures are in spite of there being a reduced number of motorists using the roads, while communities continue to deal with the effects of Storm Éowyn.

Gardaí are urging the public to use the roads with care over the Ban Holiday weekend.

“The risk of a fatal or serious injury road traffic collision is at its highest between midday and 3pm on each of the four days of the St Brigid’s Day Ban Holiday Weekend.”

So far this weekend, some 163 people were arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

Drivers and all other road users are being reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home if socialising over the coming days, so as to avoid drink or drug driving.

All drivers who are taking to the roads this weekend are reminded by gardaí to slow down, take extra care and to give your driving your full attention.