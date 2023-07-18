GOOD MORNING.

Cerberus Heatwave

1. More temperature records are expected to tumble on today as Europe awaits the peak of a punishing heatwave.

Wildfires are also scorching swathes of the Northern Hemisphere, forcing the evacuation of 1,200 children close to a Greek seaside resort.

Wetter and warmer at home

2. Average temperatures were higher in the last 30 years than the 30 before across all seasons of the year, according to new figures released by Met Éireann.

Between 1991 and 2020, mean temperatures were higher throughout the country for spring, summer, autumn and winter than they were between 1961 and 1990.

Levels of sunshine and rainfall both increased, with some counties experiencing a more notable jump in rainfall than others, particularly in the north and west of the country.

TV licence

3. There was a significant drop in the number of TV licences issued in the first week of July compared to the same time last year, new figures show.

11,241 licences were issued in the first week of July, compared to 15,432 in 2022.

The fall in people paying TV licences comes as national broadcaster has been embroiled in controversy for weeks since the revealation it had under-reported Tubridy’s salary and failed to declare hundreds of thousands of euros in additional payments to him.

Ukraine grain deal

4. Russia has refused to extend a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea.

The move has sparked outrage from the United Nations, which warned millions of the world’s poorest would “pay the price”.

Moscow’s invasion last year saw Ukraine’s Black Sea ports blocked by warships until the agreement, brokered by the UN and Turkey and signed in July 2022, allowed for the passage of critical grain shipments.

South Korea rescue

5. Rescue workers recovered the last body and ended search operations at a flooded underpass in South Korea where more than a dozen people died.

The incident is now the subject of multiple official probes.

The interior ministry said that 41 people were killed and another nine were still missing nationwide in the heavy downpours, most of them buried by landslides or falling into a flooded reservoir.

Dublin astroturf

6. Over 220 acres of open space in Dublin has been replaced with artificial sports pitches since 2000, impacting vital grassland and protected species.

A new Noteworthy analysis of planning files and satellite imagery shows a surge in the building of pitches by private businesses, schools and community groups in the capital.

Not only are astroturf pitches popping up everywhere, they are also growing in size.

Typhoon

7. A quarter of a million people were evacuated yesterday in southern China and Vietnam before a major typhoon roared ashore bringing fierce winds and rain and forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains.

The China Meteorological Administration said Typhoon Talim, the fourth typhoon of the year, made landfall on the coast of Guangdong province, bearing maximum winds of 136.8 kilometres per hour.

The forecaster had issued an orange alert, the second-highest warning in a four-tier colour-coded system.

Poland plane crash

8. A small plane crashed into a hangar at an airfield near Warsaw yesterday, killing five people.

Polish health minister Adam Niedzielski confirmed at least seven people are injured and five have died.

Niedzielski said four helicopters and 10 ambulances were dispatched to the site of the accident in the village of Chrcynno, 47 kilometres from Warsaw.