1. Transgender healthcare

Many transgender and non-binary people have said they have no choice but to pursue gender-affirming healthcare outside of the official channels due to serious issues with the National Gender Service (NGS).

The clinical programme currently followed by the HSE is one which some international countries have moved away from, as it does not follow the current way that the World Health Organisation (WHO) treats transgender people.

Traumatic experiences in the healthcare system are pushing some people towards a grey market of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) drugs purchased through a variety of online sources.

2. Minerals deal

Ukraine and the US have signed a minerals deal after a two-month delay, in what President Donald Trump’s administration called a new form of US commitment to Kyiv after the end of military aid.

Trump had first demanded rights to Ukraine’s mineral wealth as compensation for US weapons sent under former president Joe Biden since Russia invaded just over three years ago.

After initial hesitation, Ukraine has accepted a minerals accord as a way to secure long-term investment by the United States, as Trump tries to drastically scale back US security commitments around the world.

3. Kneecap

Musicians such as Christy Moore, Fontaines D.C., Paul Weller and Pulp have signed a letter calling for “artistic freedom of expression” after a “concerted attempt to censor and deplatform Kneecap”.

Three Kneecap concerts that were due to take place in Germany have been cancelled amid controversy over the group’s recent commentary about Israel’s war on Gaza.

4. RTÉ expenditure

RTÉ has confirmed that it was forced to write-down €3.6 million on a partly failed IT system.

Details of the write-down were published this evening by The Currency and later confirmed by RTÉ.

The IT system, which had been intended to replace its finance and HR systems, was funded from the proceeds of the sale of around nine acres of land at its Donnybrook campus.

5. Overcrowded prisons

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan will be told today that there are 358 prisoners sleeping on the floor in Irish prisons – double the number previously described as unacceptable by one of his government colleagues.

O’Callaghan, after addressing the Irish Prison Officers’ Association’s Annual Delegate Conference in Galway today, will hear that overcrowding in Irish prisons is creating an unsafe working environment for staff.

Overcrowding, which President of the Association Tony Power describes as a “major concern” among prison officers, is impacting almost every prison in Ireland.

6. Kamala Harris

Former US vice-president Kamala Harris used a high-profile speech yesterday to criticise President Donald Trump amid speculation she will mount another presidential campaign or opt to run for California governor.

In her most extensive public remarks since her election defeat, Harris said she is inspired by Americans fighting Trump’s agenda despite threats to their freedom or livelihood.

“Instead of an administration working to advance America’s highest ideals, we are witnessing the wholesale abandonment of those ideals,” Harris said a day after Trump reached 100 days in office.

7. Weather

The record temperature for the month of April has been broken after a provisional high of 25.9C was reached yesterday afternoon in Co Galway.

The record high was observed at the Athenry weather station.

The previous record-high for April was the 25.8C reached in the Glenties in Co Donegal on 26 April 1984.

8. World’s oldest person

The world’s oldest person, Brazilian nun Inah Canabarro Lucas, has died at the age of 116, having barely survived infancy and attributing her long life to God, her order and two longevity trackers said.

The title now passes to Ethel Caterham, a resident of Surrey, England, who is 115 years old, according to the US Gerontological Research Group (GRG) and the LongeviQuest database.

Born on 8 June 1908, Canabarro became the world’s oldest person following the death in January of Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, who was also aged 116.