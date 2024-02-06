GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning as you start your day.

Measles

1. Cabinet will receive an update from Health Minister Stephen Donnelly today on the measures taken and being put in place to deal with any possible measles outbreak.

Following a rapid risk assessment carried out by the HSE last month, the probability of the introduction and transmission of measles in Ireland is high, Donnelly is due to tell his Government colleagues.

There have been increasing numbers of measles cases notified in Europe since the beginning of 2023.

Greyhound racing

2. Greyhound Racing Ireland has been criticised by animal rights activists for advertising nightly races to families and children.

Several greyhound stadiums are described on the Greyhound Racing Ireland website as welcoming “all ages” and say that “greyhound racing is one of those rare occasions that all the family can enjoy together”.

It also describes a Night at the Dogs as a “great way to celebrate a First Communion or Confirmation in the family”.

Gaza

3. Israel’s evacuation orders in Gaza now cover two-thirds of the region’s land, according to United Nations humanitarian monitors.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in Gaza since October because of the fighting and Israel’s expanding evacuation orders.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said in its latest daily report on the humanitarian situation in Gaza that intense Israeli bombardment by land, sea and air is being reported across much of the Strip, resulting in civilian casualties, displacement, and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

Turkey earthquakes

4. Winter temperatures are bringing back painful memories in Turkey.

It’s a reminder of last year’s scramble to find somewhere safe and secure to stay; desperate efforts to rescue survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings; the hospitals forced to turn away patients; the mourning for those who died.

Today marks one year since two powerful earthquakes hit Turkey. The first, striking shortly after 4am local time, measured 7.8 on the Richter scale. A second measuring 7.7 followed in the afternoon.

Card-only

5. The Mater Private hospital has defended the card-only policy in its restaurant, which is used by many elderly visitors and patients to its central Dublin hospital.

The question of cash is in the political spotlight as the government prepares to legislate to protect its use in certain settings, with pharmacies and shops selling groceries understood to be the most likely businesses targeted.

Celine Clark of Age Action, the advocacy group for older people, said: “You should not need digital skills to buy a cup of tea in a hospital.”

Teaching

6. A teacher who lost her vision due to a brain tumour while in college said that our system for supporting disabled people in the workplace is failing, as she has only got one interview after nearly 50 applications over four years.

Claire Shorten is 33-years-old, and lives in Ballinteer with her husband David. She graduated from an undergrad in geography and history, and then an MA in education after losing her sight.

At the time of her graduation, Claire was featured in the media as Ireland’s ‘inspirational first blind teacher’. She didn’t think she’d face any barriers in gaining employment.

Forecast

7. Today is set to be cold and icy, with the possibility of spot flooding in the west and southwest due to heavy showers.

According to Met Éireann, this morning will be wet in many areas with bouts of heavy rain, particularly the west and southwest.

The afternoon looks brighter in the west, as the rain is to clear gradually, but icy conditions will remain into the evening.

Michelin stars

9. Three Irish restaurants have been awarded new Michelin Stars, while another received its second Michelin Star a year after being awarded its first.

Homestead Cottage in Co Clare, the Bishop’s Buttery in Co Tipperary and D’Olier Street in Dublin have all been awarded the accolade by Michelin during a ceremony in Manchester this evening.

Terre restaurant, which opened in Castlemartyr, Co Cork in October 2022, was awarded a second star, having been given its first last year.