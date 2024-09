GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news to know as you start your day.

1. Lebanon

The UN has said the detonation of hand-held communication devices in Lebanon could constitute a war crime.

2. Budget

Budget 2025 will be delivered by Finance Minister Jack Chambers in little over a week, setting out Government spending for the year ahead. Here’s everything we know about this year’s Budget so far.

3. Aoife Johnston

The independent report into the death of Aoife Johnston at University Hospital Limerick has found a series of failings in how the hospital handled her case.

4. UHL reform

The HSE CEO has said the report into Aoife Johnston’s death shows that a “number of steps could and should have taken place which might have led to a more benign result”.

5. Abortion

Kamala Harris labelled Republican rival Donald Trump and his party as “hypocrites” over abortion as the first early voters cast their ballots for November’s US election.

6. Swing states

The Journal spent some time in Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, this week – one of the swing states where both Democrats and Republicans are pouring in time and money. During our visit, we interviewed Mark Strassmann, CBS News’ senior national correspondent.

7. Driving tests

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the approval of 70 additional permanent driving testers will “put a dent” in the driving test backlog. The new posts will bring the number of driving testers employed by the Road Safety Authority on a permanent basis to 200.

8. MV Matthew

The berthing of the seized alleged drug trafficking ship the MV Matthew in Cork has cost the State €4.4 million in the space of 11 months. The presence of the detained bulk carrier in Cork Harbour has also caused significant problems for the Port of Cork Company (POCC) which has told Revenue that it is causing “operational problems”.

9. Peanut warning

A food safety warning has been issued to anyone with a peanut allergy to avoid mustard products.