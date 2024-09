A FOOD SAFETY warning has been issued to anyone with a peanut allergy to avoid all mustard products.

In a statement this afternoon, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has been notified by the UK’s Food Standards Agency that batches of mustard powder and mustard flour imported to the UK from India have been “found to contain undeclared” peanut protein.

As a precautionary measure, the food safety watchdog advising anyone with a peanut allergy or suspected peanut allergy “not to eat any products containing mustard” as an ingredient.

Affected consumers are advised to check labelling on products prior to consumption.

“Mustard is also a priority food allergen in the EU and therefore, must be declared for pre-packed food and for non-pre-packed food when used as an ingredient,” the FSAI said.

It added that its UK counterpart was “working urgently to ascertain the source and distribution chains” for these batches.

The investigation is ongoing and the FSAI is liaising with the UK agency as part of its enquiries.

The FSAI had issued two food allergen alerts earlier this week linked to this contamination and it will issue additional food allergen alerts if any additional implicated products are found to be on sale in Ireland.

Those earlier alerts were regarding the possible presence of peanut in specific batches of Domino’s Garlic and Herb and Domino’s Mustard and Honey dips. Another alert was issued over the same issue in specific batches of Carlos Takeaway Garlic and Herb Dip.