The 8 at 8: Monday

GOOD MORNING. Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

CANNABIS

1. In our lead story today, Rónán Duffy has details of a poll showing almost 40% of Irish people believe cannabis should be legalised for recreational use.

Just 4% of people surveyed were opposed to the medical use of cannabis. The polling was conducted by Red C on behalf of The Journal.

GAZA

2. Israeli warplanes have unleashed a series of heavy airstrikes at several locations of Gaza City, after a week of violence between the Jewish state and Palestinian militants left more than 200 people dead as international calls for de-escalation went unheeded.

Explosions rocked the city from north to south for 10 minutes early this morning in an attack that was heavier, on a wider area and lasted longer than a series of air raids 24 hours earlier in which 42 Palestinians were killed.

MISSING CHILDREN

3. In Belfast, the PSNI has issued an appeal for help from the public in locating two missing children.

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his brother, eight-year-old Fabricio were last seen in Belfast on Friday 14 May.

Police said they are “increasingly concerned” about their welfare. They believe Fabricio and Patrick may be in the company of a relative in Dublin.

SHOPPING

4. In a further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, all non-essential retail outlets can reopen from today.

Many shops already opened for click-and-collect or retail by appointment services last week.

Speaking ahead of the reopening, Duncan Graham, Managing Director of Retail Excellence, said today is “a landmark day for the retail industry in Ireland and fantastic news for 280,000 retail employees around the country”.

OFFICE WORKING

5. Preparations are ongoing for Irish businesses yet to go back to workplaces, with 29% expecting to return by September.

According to new research by Ibec, one in five organisations expect to be back in the workplace in the next three months.

INDIA

6. In India, a dip in the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai is offering a glimmer of hope for the rest of the country as it continues to battle a surge in infections.

In the last week, the number of new cases plunged by nearly 70% in the nation’s financial capital, home to 22 million people.

FLIGHTS

7. Airline Ryanair has reported a full-year loss of €815 million after Covid-19 led to traffic falling by 81%.

The company said it expects to benefit from a “strong rebound of pent up travel demand” through the second half of this year.

WEATHER

8. This morning will be dry and sunny in many parts with isolated showers near northern and western coasts. Scattered showers will develop elsewhere in the afternoon with some turning heavier later in the day. Temperatures will reach highs of 11 to 15 degrees.