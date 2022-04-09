The 9 at 9: Saturday

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Ukraine train station bombing

1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a “firm global response” after a missile strike yesterday killed 52 people at a train station in eastern Ukraine where civilians had gathered to flee a feared Russian offensive.

“This is another Russian war crime for which everyone involved will be held accountable,” Zelenskyy said in a video message, referring to yesterday’s missile strike, whose victims included five children.

Paxlovid

2. The HSE has said that an antiviral Covid drug will begin to be prescribed to in-patients from next week.

Paxlovid reduces the ability of the virus to multiply in your body. It’s estimated to reduce the risk of hospitalisation by as much as 90%.

Advertisement

Citizens’ assembly

3. The long-awaited citizens’ assembly on biodiversity is formally commencing its work today in a mostly-online meeting based at Dublin Castle.

Two new citizens’ assemblies, one on biodiversity loss and one on a directly-elected mayor for Dublin, are holding a joint inaugural introductory meeting from Dublin Castle this afternoon, with most members joining virtually.

Covid advisory group

4. Professor Luke O’Neill, alongside infectious disease experts Professor Mary Horgan and Paddy Mallon have been confirmed as members of the Government’s new Covid-19 advisory group.

Ventilation expert John Wenger is also a member of the group that will include familiar public health experts such as deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn, Professor Philip Nolan, and the HSE’s Dr Colm Henry.

Hauliers protest

5. Traffic on major routes around Dublin city looks set to slow to a crawl on Monday as hauliers protesting against skyrocketing fuel prices have planned a major demonstration in the capital.

The protest plans for several convoys of vehicles – including trucks, tractors, vans, caravans and cars – to travel along five different motorways into Dublin city centre.

Co Cavan crash

6. A man in his 30s has died after a single-vehicle road collision in Co Cavan.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the crash that occurred at around 3.45am this morning on the L3022 in Virginia, Co Cavan.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

France election

7. France goes to the polls tomorrow in the first of two votes over the next two weeks that will decide who is president for the next five years.

Emmanuel Macron is seeking re-election and should he win it will be the first time in 20 years a French president has been returned to office.

Rishi Sunak

8. British Chancellor Rishi Sunak continues to face questions over his financial affairs despite an announcement by his wife that she will now pay UK taxes on all her worldwide income.

Akshata Murty said she was acting as she did not to be a “distraction” for her husband after the disclosure of her non-domiciled status sparked a furious political row.

Clondalkin shooting

9. A man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in south-west Dublin city yesterday.

Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm which occurred in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.