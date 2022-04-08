Man (20s) taken to hospital after shooting in Clondalkin

A MAN HAS been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting south-west Dublin city this evening.

Gardaí are investigating the discharge of a firearm which occurred in the Clondalkin area of Dublin.

The incident which took place at Cherrywood Grove is believed to have occurred at around 5pm.

A man aged in his 20s was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination has been completed.

No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. In particular, anyone who was in the Cherrywood Grove area of Clondalkin and surrounding roads between 5pm-5.30pm and anyone who may have been in Corkagh Park at these times and who may have information is asked to come forward.

Any road users with camera footage are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.