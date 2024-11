GOOD MORNING.

Campaign trail

1. With the general election looming, The Journal followed Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald on the campaign trail yesterday.

General election

2. And you can keep up to date with the latest on the general election, with just a week to go until voters go to polling stations.

Storm Bert

3. Storm Bert will bring new weather warnings with it, including a nationwide Status Yellow wind and rain alert tonight, and an Orange warning for rain on Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Israel

4. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

Lough Hyne

5. Europe’s oldest marine reserve, located in County Cork, is in decline, and The Journal Investigates found multiple pressures and lack of management are wreaking havoc on life in Lough Hyne Marine Reserve.

North Korea

6. Russia has supplied anti-air missiles to North Korea in exchange for it sending troops, a top South Korean official has said.

Trump

7. President-elect Donald Trump named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be US attorney general just hours after Matt Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration.

Brazil

8. Federal police in Brazil said they have indicted former president Jair Bolsonaro and 36 other people on charges of attempting a coup to keep him in office after his defeat in the 2022 elections.