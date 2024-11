THE INTERNATIONAL CRIMINAL Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant.

The ICC has rejected challenges from Israel and issued the warrants today.

Advertisement

In a statement released on the court’s website it said that the orders were “for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024, the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest”.

“The arrest warrants are classified as ‘secret’, in order to protect witnesses and to safeguard the conduct of the investigations.

“However, the Chamber decided to release the information below since conduct similar to that addressed in the warrant of arrest appears to be ongoing. Moreover, the Chamber considers it to be in the interest of victims and their families that they are made aware of the warrants’ existence,” the statement read.

This is a breaking story and updates will follow…