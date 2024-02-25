GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

The Morning Lead

1. In our morning lead, Noteworthy’s Patricia Devlin looks at how Ireland’s escalating erosion rates mean that many historic monuments and heritage sites cannot be saved from falling into the sea.

Gaza

2. Israel’s war cabinet has discussed the next steps for negotiations towards a hostage deal and ceasefire with Hamas. It comes as concern deepens over the increasingly desperate situation faced by civilians in the devastated Gaza Strip, with close to 100 killed in overnight strikes.

Trump

3. Donald Trump cruised to a lightning victory yesterday in South Carolina’s Republican primary, blitzing rival Nikki Haley in her home state and continuing his march to the nomination and a White House rematch with Joe Biden in November.

Advertisement

Blanchardstown

4. Three men charged after gardaí intercepted a van carrying €2 million of cannabis and uncovered another €1 million of various drugs in an apartment in Dublin have been remanded in custody.

Red Sea

5. US and UK forces carried out a fresh wave of strikes yesterday against 18 Houthi targets in Yemen, following weeks of unrelenting attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-backed rebels.

Troubles’ Payment Scheme

6. A Co Down woman who was unsuccessful in her appeal to be eligible for a payment scheme for victims of the Troubles has criticised the speed of the process as it seeks more applicants.

Rebel songs

7. A veteran Sinn Féin councillor has said that many party members are feeling “reluctant” to sing rebel songs as the party edges closer to power.

RTÉ

8. In today’s Voice’s piece, former RTÉ broadcaster Ciaran Mullooy says some were clearly more equal than others and there’s a palpable sense of betrayal among staff now.

Cillian Murphy

9. He’s picked up another award for his role in Christopher Nolan’s epic film Oppenheimer.