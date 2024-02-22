LAST UPDATE | 32 minutes ago
Gaza
1. Israel launched air strikes today on southern Gaza’s Rafah after threatening to send troops into the city, as a UN envoy travels to Israel to seek truce deal.
ICJ
2. Ireland’s Attorney General will address the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today as part of oral hearings in the case on the legal status of the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory.
The Morning Lead
3. A person attempted to get a job at an accommodation centre for asylum seekers in Dublin city in a bid to “cause trouble and enact racial discrimination”, prompting security concerns at the facility.
FAI
4. Representatives of the will attend a Public Accounts hearing later this morning as the Committee examines the oversight and governance of Departmental and Sport Ireland funding.
DUP investigation
5. An investigation into alleged threats made against DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has detected no criminal offences, the PSNI has said.
Dirty Money
6. The EU is set to choose a location today to base its new anti-money laundering body, with Dublin in contention.
Moon landing
7. A privately owned spacecraft is on track to make history as it attempts to land on the Moon following a week-long voyage.
Mayo
8. A man died in hospital yesterday evening after being struck by a car in Co Mayo.
Social Media
9. Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, indicted before an Oireachtas Committee that it will commit to abiding by the proposed new hate speech Bill in Ireland.
