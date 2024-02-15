GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Mass shooting

1. One person has died and at least eight children are injured after a mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebration.

UNRWA

2. Tánaiste Micheál Martin will meet with the head of United Nations Relief and Works Agency in Dublin today. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday said that UNRWA must be allowed to operate in Gaza and that EU support must be maintained.

Moon Lander

3. A US private Moon lander has successfully launched 24 hours after its flight was delayed due to fuel issues.

Oireachtas Committee Bill

4. Members of Commissions of Investigation will be compelled to appear before the Oireachtas under proposed legislation due to be debated in the Dáil today.

Space-based nuclear weapons

5. The United States is facing a “serious national security threat” due to Russian attempts to build a space-based nuclear weapon, according to US media reports.

How will carers vote in the care referendum?

6. This week, we asked carers to get in touch and share their thoughts and opinions on the upcoming care referendum. Read more on how they’ll vote here.

How to register for the referendums

7. And here’s all you need to know about how to register (or update your information) ahead of that referendum and the referendum on the ‘women in the home’ reference.

Snooker

8. Ronnie O’Sullivan highlighted Aaron Hill’s impressive confidence after the Cork youngster knocked out four-time world champion Mark Selby at the Welsh Open on Wednesday.