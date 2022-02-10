The 8 at 8: Thursday

GOOD MORNING.

1. #INFLATION PLAN: The cost of living package due to be announced today will have targeted supports – as well as a ‘universal benefit’ for all households, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Speaking at an event in Trinity College yesterday, he said the cost of living is fast becoming the “burning issue” for the public, and that they are feeling the impact of rising inflation in their weekly shop, their energy bills and their fuel costs.

2. #FINANCIAL WORRIES: The number of people struggling financially has doubled since before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.

Difficulties facing many people in Ireland currently are highlighted in the new poll conducted by Red C on behalf of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP).

3. #GARDAÍ: A new recruitment campaign for An Garda Síochána has been launched by Justice Minister Helen McEntee.

Budget 2022 has provided for the recruitment of up to 800 gardaí and 400 Garda staff this year. Many of those recruited will be drawn from this competition.

4. #PARTYGATE: Detectives investigating lockdown parties in Downing Street are to send out questionnaires to people believed to have taken part.

Before the end of the week, officers from what has been named Operation Hillman will begin contacting more than 50 people thought to have been involved in events which are the subject of police inquiries.

5. #DOG FOULING: Dublin City Council has acknowledged that dog fouling continues to present a “serious challenge”, as figures recently released showed just 27 fines have been issued in the last five years.

6. #NEW ZEALAND: Police have begun arresting dozens of protesters who were camped out on the grounds of New Zealand’s parliament on the third day of a convoy protest against coronavirus mandates.

The arrests today came after parliament speaker Trevor Mallard took the rare step of closing the grounds.

7. #LOTTO: A large family syndicate from Co Mayo are the winners of the largest Lotto jackpot in the history of the game in Ireland, after claiming the €19,060,800 in Dublin.

The family, who wish to keep their win private, won the jackpot with a Quick Pick ticket they bought at Laura’s XL store in Castlebar town in Co Mayo.

8. #EARLY HUMANS: Homo sapiens ventured into Neanderthal territory in Europe much earlier than previously thought, according to fresh archaeological evidence.

The new discovery pushes back the arrival of Homo sapiens in Western Europe to around 54,000 years ago.