Wednesday 21 December 2022
# Podcast
The Explainer: What is being done for survivors of Ireland's mother and baby homes?
Listen to Órla Ryan, presenter of Redacted Lives podcast, explain about Ireland’s mother and baby home system, and what is happening for survivors.
41 minutes ago

SHARING THE STORIES of other people in their own words is an important part of addressing difficult parts of Irish history.

With the mother and baby homes scandal, listening to the people affected by what occurred has been essential in moving forward in how Ireland addresses the impact on them. 

Here at The Journal, senior reporter Órla Ryan and Nicky Ryan (one of The Explainer’s producers) recently teamed up to produce Redacted Lives, a podcast series about the experiences of people who passed through mother and baby homes.

As that series draws to a close – though it is all, of course, available to listen to online – Órla joins Sinéad O’Carroll on this week’s episode to explain what these homes were, what we know about what happened in them, and what the issues were with the Commission of Investigation into the homes.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, and producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan.

Author
Aoife Barry
aoife@thejournal.ie
@sweetoblivion26
