MORE THAN €44 million has been paid in financial compensation to people under the mother and baby institution redress scheme to date.

Some 5,495 applications were received by 18 November, of which 5,046 were deemed ‘complete’ and are being processed. An application may be deemed ‘incomplete’ if certain documentation, such as a certified photo ID, is missing.

As of last week, 3,152 offers have been accepted by applicants. Some 2,871 payments have been transferred or are “in the process of being paid”, a spokesperson for the Department of Children told The Journal.

The total amount paid, or in the process of being paid, to date is €44,454,250 – the average payment is just under €15,500, with a minimum of €5,000 and a maximum of €65,000 being paid out.

Advertisement

A number of survivors previously complained about the length of time it was taking to receive payment – some people had to wait months.

Waiting times

The average processing time – from when a person first applies to when they receive payment – is currently 134 days, the department’s spokesperson said.

Of the payments made to date, the shortest time a person was waiting was 35 days and the longest wait was 218 days (over seven months).

“It is important to note that the average processing time includes the period of time where the applicant is considering their acceptance,” the spokesperson said.

“The average time for this period is 24 days therefore, if this period of time is excluded, the true average processing time is 110 days.”

Around 34,000 people are eligible to apply for redress under the scheme which is estimated to cost €800 million. However, thousands of survivors are excluded including those who spent less than six months in an institution as a child.

Related Reads State faces lawsuit calling for 'ludicrous' Mother and Baby Home redress scheme to be extended State 'should help find these children's bodies', but Govt won't commit to excavating Bessborough Ninety-one-year-old man offered redress from Mother and Baby Home scheme after months of delays

Of those offered payments to date, 2,044 spent time in an institution as a mother, 1,810 spent time in an institution as a child, and 25 spent time in an institution as a child and a mother.

As previously reported by The Journal, a number of people who are excluded from the redress scheme are taking legal action against the State.

More information on the scheme can be read here.