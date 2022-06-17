#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 17 June 2022
Advertisement

Toddler who died after ingesting methadone sustained 'devastating brain injury', court told

Sadie Douglas has pleaded not guilty to one count of wilful neglect.

By Peter Murtagh Friday 17 Jun 2022, 4:40 PM
8 minutes ago 411 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5793508
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

TWO DAYS AFTER she was admitted to hospital, a two-year-old toddler was shown to have sustained a severe brain injury, a court has heard.

Chief state pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan told Judge Orla Crowe and a jury at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court that a scan showed baby Heidi Douglas had a “devastating brain injury”, having been admitted to Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin on 14 April 2016.

Mulligan was giving evidence today on the second day of the trial of Heidi’s mother, Sadie Douglas who is charged with child neglect leading to death. Douglas (39) of Rathsallagh Drive, Shankill, Co Dublin has pleaded not guilty.

The trial has heard that Ms Douglas’ partner, who is not before the court, was a recovering heroin addict and was taking daily doses of methadone – a heroin substitute obtained on prescription from a local chemist – in quantities to cover a week’s supply.

Heidi was found, apparently unconscious, on her parents’ bed in the Rathsallagh Drive house in the middle of the afternoon on 14 April and was taken subsequently to hospital by ambulance.

Mulligan told the court that Heidi’s brain had swollen so much it was pushing down onto the spinal column. Her condition continued to deteriorate and on 19 April, she was assessed to be clinically dead. Life support was withdrawn and death was confirmed at 6.34pm on that day.

Mulligan said that as a result of a post mortem examination which she carried out, she concluded that the child had acute cerebellitis, an inflammation of the brain, which was “most likely” caused by her having ingested methadone, resulting in her death.

She added that because the child had been comatose for a number of days, she had also developed bronchial pneumonia which would also have been terminal.

She said that Heidi had otherwise been a “normal healthy two-year-old girl”.

A pharmacist, Richard Geoghegan, who at the time worked at Lloyds Pharmacy in Shankill, gave evidence of Ms Douglas’ partner obtaining his weekly supply of methadone every Thursday.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The first 70ml dose of his weekly 490ml supply was always taken in a special room at the pharmacy, the remainder of the drug being taken away by the patient in a bottle that had a child proof top.

Pharmacies supplied a measuring cup for patients, each of whom signed service agreements, governing the relationship between patient and chemist, behaviour at the pharmacy and use of the methadone, said Geoghegan.

The agreement, which patients signed, contained three warnings, one of which was: “Be aware that 5 mils of methadone can kill a child”, the court heard.

The trial continues on Monday.

About the author:

About the author
Peter Murtagh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie