Sunday 6 October, 2019
One man dead and another injured following collision between motorcycle and car in Wicklow

The N81 at Poulaphouca is expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 6 Oct 2019, 6:36 PM
39 minutes ago 4,900 Views 2 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a road traffic collision in Wicklow. 

Gardaí are at the scene of the collision involving a car and a motorcycle which occurred on the N81 at Poulaphouca, Co Wicklow at around 3.30pm this afternoon. 

The motorcyclist, whose age is unknown, was pronounced dead at the scene, while a second motorcyclist was injured and taken to Tallaght University Hospital. 

The driver of the car was uninjured. 

Forensic collision investigators are at the scene. The road is expected to stay closed for a period of time and diversions are in place. The local coroner has been notified. 

Gardaí in Baltinglass garda station are appealing for any witnesses to the incident, particularly those with dash cam footage to contact Baltinglass garda station on 059 6482610, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Conor McCrave
