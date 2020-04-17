Appeal for witnesses to road crash involving two motorcyclists in Kerry

GARDAÍ IN BALLYHEIGUE in Kerry have issued an appeal for witnesses over a serious road crash in the area on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2pm, gardaí were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles – both motorcycles – on the R551 road in Buncurrig, just before the turn for Ballyheigue village.

Emergency services also attended the scene and treated the two motorcyclists – both men in their late teens and early 20s – who were injured in the collision.

One man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. Another was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users travelling in the Buncarrig/Ballyheigue area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

They’re particularly keen on speaking to the driver of a red tractor who may have witnesses the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ballyheigue Garda Station on 066 713 3122, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.