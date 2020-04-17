This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Appeal for witnesses to road crash involving two motorcyclists in Kerry

One of the men was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries.

By Sean Murray Friday 17 Apr 2020, 1:42 PM
27 minutes ago 3,241 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5077022
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN BALLYHEIGUE in Kerry have issued an appeal for witnesses over a serious road crash in the area on Tuesday.

Shortly after 2pm, gardaí were called to the scene of a crash involving two vehicles – both motorcycles – on the R551 road in Buncurrig, just before the turn for Ballyheigue village.

Emergency services also attended the scene and treated the two motorcyclists – both men in their late teens and early 20s – who were injured in the collision.

One man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries. Another was taken to University Hospital Kerry with non-serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users travelling in the Buncarrig/Ballyheigue area between 1.30pm and 2.30pm on Tuesday who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

They’re particularly keen on speaking to the driver of a red tractor who may have witnesses the crash.

Anyone with information is urged to call Ballyheigue Garda Station on 066 713 3122, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie