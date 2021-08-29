#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 29 August 2021
Advertisement

Motorcyclist aged in his 20s seriously injured after single-vehicle Cork crash

The crash happened on the Nohoval Upper road in Knocknagree at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 29 Aug 2021, 9:25 AM
48 minutes ago 3,813 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5534816
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN AGED in his 20s is seriously injured after a crash involving a motorbike on a local road in Mallow, Co Cork yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single-vehicle crash that took place on the Nohoval Upper road in Knocknagree at around 6.30pm yesterday evening.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where his condition is described as serious. There were no other injuries reported.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom Garda station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie