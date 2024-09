A MAN HAS died in Donegal after a single vehicle incident, involving a motorbike, yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash, which occurred on the R257 in Bunbeg, about five kilometres from Gweedore.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 60s, died and the local coroner has been notified.

He is the sixth person to die on Donegal’s roads in the last three weeks.

Advertisement

Road deaths have spiked in the county, which saw 10 people lose their lives over the course of the whole of 2023.

The road was closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, and has since re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision, which happened at a to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.