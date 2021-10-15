#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 15 October 2021
Motorcyclist (20s) dies following two-vehicle collision in Dublin

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 15 Oct 2021, 7:37 AM
R136, Lucan, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MOTORCYCLIST HAS died following a two-vehicle collision in Dublin yesterday evening. 

The collision, involving a car and a motorbike, happened on the R136 in Lucan at around 8.25pm. 

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, was taken to Connolly Memorial Hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The driver of the car was uninjured. 

An examination of the scene by forensic collision investigators has taken place. 

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 666 7300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Hayley Halpin
