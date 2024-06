A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 60s has died after he was involved in a collision with a PSNI vehicle in Derry.

The incident happened yesterday afternoon at around 1pm, close to Maydown Police Station in Derry.

A PSNI spokesperson said the collision involved a “contracted member of police staff”, who was driving a police vehicle, and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his serious injuries.

The PSNI member did not receive any injuries in the collision.

It has since been confirmed that the motorcyclist died from the injuries he sustained.

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said “officers attended the scene along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service”.

She added that “our thoughts are with the family at this time and an investigation to establish the circumstances is now underway”.

She noted that the Collision Investigation Unit is appealing to anyone who may have any information, or to anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time and captured any dash-cam footage, to make contact with the PSNI.