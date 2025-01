A LEADING RESCUE service in Co Donegal has appealed to people to let local Gardaí know if they are climbing mountains in the current cold snap following an incident last night during which lights were spotted on Errigal Mountain.

The incident sparked a major rescue operation involving 16 members of the Donegal Mountain Rescue Team (DMRT) as well as numerous Garda stations.

The team swung into action after being put on standby after the lights were spotted at 11:05pm.

By 11:45pm, 16 DMRT members were on standby waiting to be told where to rendezvous, in the event of an extrication of a casualty off Errigal Mountain.

Letterkenny, Milford and Falcarragh Garda stations were also involved, some of whom were unable to even travel to the scene due to the hazardous road conditions.

It was revealed that a group of people had made the decision to climb Errigal late at night and neglected to tell anyone of their plan.

Once it was established that the group was safe, the team was stood down just after midnight last night.

A DMRT spokesperson said that thankfully none of their members had to battle the roads or brave the cold weather this time.

However, they pleaded with people to let Gardaí know if they are going outdoors to climb or walk.

The DMRT spokesperson warned that climbing conditions are currently “unusually dangerous”.

“We understand that our landscape, although beautiful all year round, can be particularly striking in the snow,” the spokesperson said.

“While we advise that you stay on lower ground and remain safe, if you do venture out, please contact your local Garda station to let them know where you are going, when you intend to leave and when you intend to return.

“This is essential to avoid an incident similar to last night, where the team are tasked very late for something that was so easily avoidable.”

The DMRT spokesperson said that the rescue team’s social media would be “closely monitored” for the next three days to check for messages from the public about potential excursions.

“Please note, however, that our Facebook page is NOT to be used in an emergency. If you need the services of DMRT, please call 999 or 112 and ask for mountain rescue,” the spokesperson added.

“Please stay safe as this cold snap continues. We wish for everyone to enjoy our hills at all times of the year, but please consider our emergency services and the volunteers involved and plan your excursion, should you wish to step out your door.”