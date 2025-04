TODAY AND TOMORROW are set to be the hottest days of the current dry spell as temperatures are forecast to climb as high as 21 degrees.

Today started off chilly, but is expected to pick up as the afternoon progresses.

Met Éireann says the day will present warm and dry conditions with temperatures ranging nationally from 16 to 21 degrees.

Weather models indicate a cloudless day today which will continue into the night with no rainfall, though temperatures will descend to between 1 and 6 degrees.

The much coveted dry spell will extend into tomorrow too with little-to-no cloud cover.

The national forecaster projects a welcome repeat of today’s clear and balmy weather, with Friday temperatures anticipated to register between 16 and 21 once more.

However, fog may linger in the south and west coastal areas throughout the day.

Unfortunately, the party will not last forever – Saturday temperatures will drop to around 12 to 16 degrees, and rain will pop up in some areas by the early afternoon.

Sunday will see a return to rainy conditions, with Met Éireann foreseeing showers pervading the west coast before gradually moving inland, blanketing the country by around midday.

Temperatures on Sunday will range from 9 to 12 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

Looking ahead to the next few weeks, Met Éireann says decreased temperatures will usher in a period of unsettled weather with longer spells of rain.