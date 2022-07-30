Gardaí investigating after prisoner 'seriously injured' during Mountjoy Prison incident

File image of the sign for Mountjoy Prison.

File image of the sign for Mountjoy Prison.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after a prisoner was seriously injured during an incident at Mountjoy Prison yesterday evening.

The man, aged in his 30s, is currently receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Advertisement

Gardaí said the scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been set up at Mountjoy Garda Station.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service confirmed that a prisoner was seriously injured “during an incident in Mountjoy Prison yesterday”.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.