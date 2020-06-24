Quiz: Can you match the quote to the correct film?

I reckon these guys might get around 7/10. Maybe Carrie Fisher would get 9.

TRIPS TO THE cinema again aren’t that far off anymore as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

In the meantime, many of us have been catching up on old films on the various streaming services while the restrictions have been in place.

Here’s a quiz asking you to match the quote to the film, spanning a number of decades.

Best of luck!

"Ten thousand years will give you such a crick in the neck." Hercules Pocahontas

Aladdin Mulan "One final thing I have to do... and then I'll be free of the past." Vertigo Rear Window

Psycho The Birds "It takes a great deal of courage to stand alone even if you believe in something very strongly." To Kill A Mockingbird A Few Good Men

The Lincoln Lawyer 12 Angry Men "Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary." Good Will Hunting Glengarry Glen Ross

Dead Poets Society The Remains of the Day "Mr Corleone, all bastards are liars. Shakespeare wrote poems about it." The Godfather The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part III "Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now." Batman Begins The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice "What I'm saying is — and this is not a come-on in any way, shape or form — is that men and women can't be friends because the sex part always gets in the way." Annie Hall Groundhog Day

Pretty Woman When Harry Met Sally "I believe in God, and the only thing that scares me is Keyser Soze." Bad Boys The Usual Suspects

Seven Reservoir Dogs “All right, Mr DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up.” Sunset Boulevard Some Like It Hot

All About Eve Roman Holiday “Hasta la vista, baby.” Terminator Terminator 2 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog You know your films Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever cat Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic You made a decent go of it Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing? Baaaaaad Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely awful A shell of a bad effort Share your result: Share