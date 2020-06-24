This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: Can you match the quote to the correct film?

It’s time to settle in for the evening quiz.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 24 Jun 2020, 9:30 PM
I reckon these guys might get around 7/10. Maybe Carrie Fisher would get 9.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

TRIPS TO THE cinema again aren’t that far off anymore as Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

In the meantime, many of us have been catching up on old films on the various streaming services while the restrictions have been in place.

Here’s a quiz asking you to match the quote to the film, spanning a number of decades.

Best of luck!

"Ten thousand years will give you such a crick in the neck."
Hercules
Pocahontas

Aladdin
Mulan
"One final thing I have to do... and then I'll be free of the past."
Vertigo
Rear Window

Psycho
The Birds
"It takes a great deal of courage to stand alone even if you believe in something very strongly."
To Kill A Mockingbird
A Few Good Men

The Lincoln Lawyer
12 Angry Men
"Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary."
Good Will Hunting
Glengarry Glen Ross

Dead Poets Society
The Remains of the Day
"Mr Corleone, all bastards are liars. Shakespeare wrote poems about it."
The Godfather
The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Part III
"Because he's the hero Gotham deserves, but not the one it needs right now."
Batman Begins
The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
"What I'm saying is — and this is not a come-on in any way, shape or form — is that men and women can't be friends because the sex part always gets in the way."
Annie Hall
Groundhog Day

Pretty Woman
When Harry Met Sally
"I believe in God, and the only thing that scares me is Keyser Soze."
Bad Boys
The Usual Suspects

Seven
Reservoir Dogs
“All right, Mr DeMille, I'm ready for my close-up.”
Sunset Boulevard
Some Like It Hot

All About Eve
Roman Holiday
“Hasta la vista, baby.”
Terminator
Terminator 2
You scored out of !
Top Dog
You know your films
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
You scored out of !
Fintastic
You made a decent go of it
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaad
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
