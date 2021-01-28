#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 28 January 2021
Advertisement

Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

Here are a few options for weekend watching.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 28 Jan 2021, 8:00 PM
34 minutes ago 2,990 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5338363

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Assassins

Source: Madman Films/YouTube

A documentary about the murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, who was killed in a Malaysian airport.

The White Tiger

Source: Netflix/YouTube

Based on the book of the same name, this is about a young man who’s a driver for a rich Indian family, but wants to escape from poverty.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Dancing at Lughnasa

Source: HD Retro Trailers/YouTube

Pat O’Connor directs this film version of Brian Friel’s classic play, about five sisters bringing up a young boy. Has a star-packed cast, including Meryl Streep and Michael Gambon.

Which one would you watch first?


Poll Results:

None of them (255)
White Tiger  (169)
Assassins (111)
Dancing at Lughnasa (59)




About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie