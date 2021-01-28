Trailer Watch: Which film will you watch this weekend?

EVERY THURSDAY EVENING, we bring you three trailers for films that are out this weekend.

Here are three trailers for films you can catch on streaming services, or on television.

Assassins

A documentary about the murder of the brother of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, who was killed in a Malaysian airport.

RottenTomatoes: 100%

IMDB: 7.6/10

Where can I see it? IFI@Home

The White Tiger

Based on the book of the same name, this is about a young man who’s a driver for a rich Indian family, but wants to escape from poverty.

RottenTomatoes: 91%

IMDB: 7.2/10

Where can I see it? Netflix

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Dancing at Lughnasa

Pat O’Connor directs this film version of Brian Friel’s classic play, about five sisters bringing up a young boy. Has a star-packed cast, including Meryl Streep and Michael Gambon.

RottenTomatoes: 64%

IMDB: 6.3/10

Where can I see it? Saturday, 11.45pm, RTÉ One

Which one would you watch first?

