RETAILER MARKS & SPENCERS have recalled a batch of its butternut squash soup due to the “possible presence of small pieces of metal”.

The batch code is signalled by the date: Use by 06/10/2024.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland said.

The affected product. FSAI FSAI

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers & retailers:

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display a recall notice at the point-of-sale. Customers are advised not to consume the implicated batch.