Cork hospital advises patients to avoid ED due to Covid-19 and winter vomiting bug surge

A CO CORK hospital is appealing to the public to seek alternatives to its Emergency Department due to a surge in Covid-19 and winter vomiting presentations.

Mercy University Hospital (MUH) released a statement this afternoon that said its Emergency Department is currently experiencing high demand due to this surge, as well as a “marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients”.

The statement said “this is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs”.

Advertisement

While the ED “remains open 24/7”, the hospital advised that “patients are and will continue to experience delays”.

The statement added: “The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.

“Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.”

The hospital said South Doc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

The MUH statement said “patient care is a priority” and hospital management added that the “clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for”.