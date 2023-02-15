Multicultural centre in Belfast put up for sale as members 'too scared' to return after attacks

A MULTICULTURAL CENTRE in Belfast targeted by arson attacks which are being treated as hate crimes is putting its building up for sale as members are “too scared and anxious to return”.

Belfast Multi-Cultural Association (BMCA) is a grassroots organisation founded in 2015.

Its building in Donegall Pass in Belfast has been put up for sale “with heavy hearts” after two arson attacks which police in the North have described as “unacceptable”.

“After the first arson attack, we had great hopes that we could return to the building and further develop our plans for the centre,” read a statement from the BMCA.

This first attack happened in January, 2021 and over 50 firefighters were required to deal with the blaze.

The statement added that the BMCA received “tremendous support and donations from the wider community” and that the group was inspired to “see a shared future”.

However, a second arson attack occurred in April of last year, almost immediately after repair works had concluded from the first attack in the previous year.

“Sadly, just hours after the repairs were completed [following the January 2021 arson] a second, devastating arson attack was carried out [in April 2021],” said the BMCA.

Firefighters at the building following the second arson attack in April 2022.

The statement continued: “Whilst the racist and Islamophobic attack was condemned by many, the result has left us speechless and we have made many attempts to engage in shared dialogue but we were met by a wall of silence. This has been deeply discouraging.”

The BMCA also noted that there had been “no progress with the police case for either attack, despite CCTV footage, [the] prominence of our building and the high profile nature of the attacks, and prior threats of violence to us and our centre”.

The statement added that members “have slowly accepted that we will never return to Donegal Pass”.

“The members are far too anxious and scared of the reprisal and we can’t risk our lives over it. Therefore it is with heavy hearts that we have listed it for sale.”

However, the BMCA statement expressed hope that the sale will “enable us to move to alternative permanent premises” and allow them to create a “community hub for all”.

“We all need to be surrounded with people that genuinely care for the well-being of others,” said the statement.

The BMCA said they are “forever grateful” to everyone who donated to a fundraiser following the initial attack which was organised by Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International.

Corrigan said it’s “heart-breaking that the good people of Belfast Multi-Cultural Association have been forced to sell up”.

He labelled it a “disaster for our society that racist thugs have succeeded in burning them out — and with total impunity”.

He added: “Wherever BMCA make their new home will be blessed with their presence.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O’Neill said “it’s totally disgraceful that the BMCA have been left with no option but to sell their Donegall Pass home because of continued racist attacks”.

The PSNI’s Belfast area Commander, Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “At present detectives investigating the arson have exhausted all active lines of enquiry as part of our investigation.

“If fresh evidence comes to light it will be thoroughly investigated.”

Jones added that the PSNI “understand the impact these type of attacks have on vulnerable people and any reports of hate crime are taken very seriously”.

“This criminal incident is unacceptable and we continue to appeal to anyone with any information or footage that could assist with enquiries to come forward and help to identify those responsible and put them before the courts,” said Jones.