Dragons 19-38 Munster

AN EXPLOSIVE MUNSTER ran in five first-half tries en route to a 38-19 win against the Dragons in Wales on Saturday evening.

Diarmuid Kilgallen, Alex Kendellen, Ben O’Connor, Dian Bleuler and John Hodnett scored for the visitors, along with a first-half penalty try, as they moved up to seventh in the table and back into the United Rugby Championship play-off places.

