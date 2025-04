The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Munster 13

Bulls 16

MUNSTER’S URC QUALIFICATION hopes suffered a massive set-back at Thomond Park when they lost to South African opposition there for the first time after erroneously being reduced to 14 men for 14 minutes of the second half.

The confusion occurred when tighthead Stephen Archer, on since the 14th minute when Oli Jager suffered a head injury, had to go off injured after 52 with Italian referee Andrea Piardi and his officials insisting Munster had to go down to 14 men as the game went to uncontested scrums.

