Cardiff 26

Munster 21

Nathan Johns reports from Cardiff Arms Park

A FIVE-POINT defeat to Cardiff has cost Munster the opportunity to solidify their hopes for the URC knockouts, the province falling in an ill-disciplined display in the Welsh capital.

Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue saw yellow either side of half-time, and their combined 20 minutes in the bin cost Munster 26 points – a total they could not overhaul.

In a first half which saw Munster concede 12 unanswered points with Wycherley in the bin, the province nevertheless took a narrow lead into half-time.

Calvin Nash and Mike Haley – making his first start since January – crossed while both sides were at full complement, Gabriel Hamer-Webb and Harri Millard hitting back when Cardiff ran at 14 men.

