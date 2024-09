Munster 35

Connacht 33

MUNSTER EDGED CONNACHT by two points in a thrilling URC round one interpro derby, with the two provinces sharing 10 tries across a highly entertaining encounter at Thomond Park.

After a slow start this game erupted into life, with Connacht’s scintillating half-backs providing the spark. In an electric first-half display, out-half Josh Ioane and scrum-half Ben Murphy combined for three tries, with Munster responding through scores from Alex Nankivell and Mike Haley.

Advertisement

With Munster trailing by five points at the break, a rip-roaring second half brought five further tries as Graham Rowntree’s men came out on top thanks to Shane Daly’s late score, expertly converted by Tony Butler.

This was a captivating round one fixture in which both teams played some brilliant attacking rugby and were guilty of soft moments in defence. Connacht head back to Galway with two losing bonus points but will wonder how they failed to win after scoring five tries, while Munster’s spirited second-half performance was met with a raucous reception from the Thomond Park faithful at full-time.