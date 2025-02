The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Munster 28

Edinburgh 34

MUNSTER CONJURED TWO late bonus points but were blown away by Edinburgh in the URC at Cork’s Virgin Media Park.

Edinburgh had their winning bonus point in the bag by the break, going in leading 29-7 having silenced the 8,800 capacity crowd in Cork with an excellent performance that had its foundation in a dominant scrum.

