Munster SHC

Clare 4-21

Waterford 2-26

TWO GOALS IN either half proved crucial to Clare securing a dramatic one point win over Waterford in the Munster senior hurling championship, Mark Rodgers securing the victory with the last puck of the tie when converting a ’65 the awarding of which was protested by Waterford’s players, who pleaded with referee Liam Gordon at the final whistle over the decision.

In a frenetic encounter, Clare were never able to put their opponents to bed and Waterford always managed to find a way back into the game but crucially were unable to secure a share of the spoils.

On a day when John Conlon overtook Davy Fitzgerald as the Clare hurler with the most championship appearances, the one-point win left the home supporters among the crowd of 19,893 relieved as they began to catch their breath after the final whistle.

The 42 subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

Rebel fans celebrate. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Cork 4-30

Tipperary 1-21

ALAN CONNOLLY’S THIRD hat-trick in two months powered Cork to an 18-point trouncing that eliminates Tipperary from the Munster Championship.

Advertisement

The sides had been evenly matched until the Blackrock poacher’s first on the stroke of half-time. After the break, they outgunned the hosts by 3-15 to 0-9. It lifts the Rebels to second in the standings and strengthens their prospects of qualification to the All-Ireland series.

They even broke the Munster round-robin scoring record, taking their four-game total to a whopping 11-107. The Premier have now gone six games in Munster without a win (three draws and three losses) and their final-round game against Clare is a dead rubber for them.

The 42 subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

Wexford's Lee Chin is inundated for autograph requests. Bryan Keane / INPHO Bryan Keane / INPHO / INPHO

Leinster SHC

Wexford 2-36

Carlow 1-13

CHAMPIONSHIP TOP SCORER Lee Chin added another 13 points to his provincial tally as Wexford moved within touching distance of a Leinster SHC final place.

Billed as a banana skin encounter after Carlow’s dramatic draw with Kilkenny last weekend, Keith Rossiter’s side made light of the pre-match narrative with a demolition job on the Joe McDonagh Cup title holders.

Wexford, who bounced back from their loss to Antrim by defeating Galway in round three, will face Kilkenny in the final round next Sunday, and that tie is now essentially a Leinster semi-final with the winners guaranteed a final place.

The 42 subscribers can read the full match report here (€)

