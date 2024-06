The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Munster 23

Ospreys 7

MUNSTER CAN LOOK forward to a home URC semi-final after Graham Rowntree’s side had too much for a stubborn Ospreys team at Thomond Park.

Simon Zebo and Niall Scannell scored converted tries as Munster took a 10-point lead into half-time, with two second half penalties from Jack Crowley enough to see them over the line in this quarter-final clash. Ospreys’ only points of the night came in the opening stages, with Munster holding their visitors scoreless after Keelan Giles’ converted try in the fourth minute.

The defending champions will now be back in Limerick for a home semi-final at 6pm next Saturday to take on the winners of tomorrow’s clash between Glasgow and the Stormers in Scotland.

