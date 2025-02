The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Munster 29

Scarlets 8

MUNSTER RECOVERED FROM a dreadful first half performance to chalk up their tenth win in a row over Welsh opposition as they put Scarlets to the sword at Thomond Park.

Two trademark tries from Gavin Coombes in the second half sealed the bonus point win as Munster — who have only scored one penalty in 11 URC games this season — got enough return from tapped and lineout penalties to secure the win.

