Man (35) due in court charged with murders of man and woman

PSNI forensic officers on the second floor apartment on Kinnaird Close, Belfast. Source: Liam McBurney

A MAN IS due before a Belfast court today charged with two counts of murder.

On Monday, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in an apartment in Kinnaird Close in north Belfast following a report from a member of the public.

The PSNI has named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

Local sources said it is understood that they suffered stab wounds.

On Tuesday (Christmas Eve), detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team charged a 35-year-old man with two counts of murder.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

Comments are closed for legal reasons