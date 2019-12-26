This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (35) due in court charged with murders of man and woman

The victims have been named as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 9:30 AM
57 minutes ago 3,163 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4947357

two-bodies-found-in-belfast-apartment PSNI forensic officers on the second floor apartment on Kinnaird Close, Belfast. Source: Liam McBurney

A MAN IS  due before a Belfast court today charged with two counts of murder.

On Monday, the bodies of a man and a woman were found in an apartment in Kinnaird Close in north Belfast following a report from a member of the public.

The PSNI has named the victims as 37-year-old Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton.

Local sources said it is understood that they suffered stab wounds.

On Tuesday (Christmas Eve), detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team charged a 35-year-old man with two counts of murder.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court today.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

