A MURDER INVESTIGATION into the death of Paula Canty is underway, following a postmortem examination determining that the 31-year-old’s death was the result of foul play.

The examination was carried out by the Assistant State Pathologist and preliminary results have been provided to the investigating team. Details of these results are not being released for operational purposes, gardaí said.

An examination of the scene by the Garda Technical Bureau is continuing.

Paula Canty was found dead in suspicious circumstances in a flat in Mallow, Co Cork on Friday.

Advertisement

The alarm was raised at about 10.30am by a person in the flat. The emergency services subsequently attended at the rented accommodation in Bridewell Lane in Mallow.

Ms Canty, who was due to celebrate her 32nd birthday on Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene. She was a native of Kinsale who moved to Mallow within the past year.

A senior investigating officer (SIO) is leading the investigation from the incident room at Mallow Garda Station. A family liaison officer (FLO) continues to provide support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them and are seeking any available camera footage, including dashcam recordings, from those who were in the vicinity of Bridewell Lane, Mallow between 9pm on Thursday 2nd January and Friday 3rd January, 2025 at 10am.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Includes reporting by Olivia Kelleher