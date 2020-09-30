Murder investigation launched after death of man in flat in Antrim

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in a flat in the Crebilly Road area of Ballymena in county Antrim.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell of the Police Service of Northern Ireland has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious in the area of Crebilly Road between 12 midday on Tuesday, 29 September, and 1am this morning, Wednesday, 30 September, to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 52 30/09/20,” Caldwell said.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.