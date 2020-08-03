Murder investigation launched into death of Patrycja Wyrebek (20) in Newry

DETECTIVES FROM THE PNSI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of 20-year-old Patrycja Wyrebek.

Patrycja died at her home in Drumalane Park, Newry yesterday morning, 2 August.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested, and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “My thoughts are very much with Patrycja’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Drumalane Park area of Newry between 8.30pm on Saturday, 1 August and 8.30am on Sunday, 2 August and who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 692 03/08/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”