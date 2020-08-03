This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 3 August, 2020
Murder investigation launched into death of Patrycja Wyrebek (20) in Newry

Patrycja died at her home in Drumalane Park, Newry yesterday morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 3 Aug 2020, 5:02 PM
10 minutes ago 1,743 Views No Comments
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

DETECTIVES FROM THE PNSI’s Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation following the death of 20-year-old Patrycja Wyrebek.

Patrycja died at her home in Drumalane Park, Newry yesterday morning, 2 August.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested, and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “My thoughts are very much with Patrycja’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the Drumalane Park area of Newry between 8.30pm on Saturday, 1 August and 8.30am on Sunday, 2 August and who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 692 03/08/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous.”

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

