A MURDER INVESTIGATION has been launched after a 71-year-old woman was found dead in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning.

The woman has been identified by police as Marie Green.

She was pronounced dead at a property in the Shore Road area of north Belfast shortly after midnight. Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service had attended the scene.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after her death, and remains in police custody.

Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts are with Marie’s family and loved ones who are left trying to come to terms with their tragic loss.

“A man, aged 31, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody at this time,” Rea added.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, and I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact detectives on 101. Please quote reference 2020 of 02/06/25.”"